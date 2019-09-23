India: the rise of anti-infectives and price control

Heavy rains across several parts of India have provided a shot in the arm for anti-infective drugs that have been on the decline for the past several months. The category of anti-infective drugs grew at 15.3% year-on-year in August, compared to the Indian pharmaceutical market growth of 9.4%, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

A rise in vector-borne diseases has helped push sales of Indian pharmaceutical companies, with domestic revenues rising, primarily driven by malaria and anti-infective segments.

Over half the country received excess rainfall in August, according to the India Meteorological Department, while the remaining 23% had normal rainfall. In many regions particularly Western, Southern Central and Northern India, there were massive floods, increasing the risk of infectious diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, malaria, cholera, viral fevers, typhoid, diarrhea and even common flu.