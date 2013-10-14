Contraceptive benefits outweigh risks of blood clots, say EMA

The European Medical Agency’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) has decided that the benefits of combined hormonal contraceptives (CHCs) in preventing unwanted pregnancies continue to outweigh the risks of venous thromboembolism (VTE or blood clots in veins).
The Committee decided that it is important women are made aware of the risk of VTE and its signs and symptoms, and that doctors take into consideration a woman’s individual risk factors when prescribing a contraceptive. There is no reason for women who have been using CHCs without any problem to stop taking them on the basis of this review.
Small risk factor
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze