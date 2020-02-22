Coronavirus may lead to medical supply shortages in USA

The US Food and Drug Administration has suspended investigators from China in light of the increasing number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, which is likely to impact medical supplies in America, says analytics firm GlobalData.

Given this development, the FDA’s suspended service will disrupt the export of food, devices and drugs flowing from China to the USA and consequently the agency has warned Americans that they might face shortages of critical medical products if the outbreak persists, noted GlobalData’s infectious diseases analyst Angad Lotay.

He continued: “China is highly integrated within the global economy and has impressive transportation networks, which means that supply chain disruptions go far beyond regional concerns. With the coronavirus epidemic still on the rise, global supply chains are being disrupted with many industries having to draw up contingency plans.