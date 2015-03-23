Costs and consequences of not treating high cholesterol in the USA

High cholesterol itself is not a disease, but it can lead to serious health consequences, according to an article by Holly Campbell, director of communications at Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).

Every 39 seconds, an American adult dies from a heart attack, stroke, or related vascular disease. These conditions claim the lives of more than 800,000 Americans each year with 150,000 of them under the age of 65. For those who do survive a heart attack or stroke, many are faced with serious illness, disability, and decreased quality of life. Despite being largely preventable, high cholesterol is a main risk factor for heart disease.

Cholesterol itself isn’t bad. In fact, cholesterol is just one of the many substances created and used by the human body to stay healthy. However, excess cholesterol can form plaque between layers of artery walls, making it harder for the heart to circulate blood, Ms Campbell notes.