Covagen and Mitsubishi Tanabe expand research on bispecific FynomAbs

Privately-held Swiss firm Covagen and Tanabe Research Laboratories USA (TRL), a fully owned subsidiary of Japanese drug major Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (TYO: 4508), have expanded their strategic research collaboration, originally signed last year (The Pharma Letter October 17, 2012).
Mitsubishi Tanabe and TRL have nominated a first bispecific FynomAb for formal preclinical development which triggered an undisclosed milestone payment. They also exercised an option for a second bispecific FynomAb program based on the parties' 2012 research and licensing agreement. Under the terms of that, Covagen will use its proprietary Fynomer-antibody platform to generate bispecific antibodies (FynomAbs) against a second target pair selected by TRL and Mitsubishi Tanabe.
"We believe Covagen's FynomAb platform is a source of innovative bispecific antibodies with excellent biophysical properties that will allow more effective treatment of inflammatory and oncologic diseases," said Roland Newman, chief scientific officer of TRL, adding: "We look forward to continuing our cooperative work with the Covagen team as we advance the first FynomAb into preclinical development and look towards discovery of the second FynomAb as part of this expanded collaboration."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze