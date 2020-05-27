Cumberland's Vibativ scores in real-world setting

Shares of US specialty drugmaker Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CPIX), having rocketed as much as 49% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, were up more than 30% at $4.61 in pre-market trading this morning, after it announced a new publication in Drugs - Real World Outcomes, detailing the positive clinical outcomes with Vibativ (telavancin) in treating patients with bacteremia or endocarditis.

Vibativ is a potent, Food and Drug Administration-approved anti-infective for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia. It is also approved for complicated skin and skin structure infections. It addresses a range of Gram-positive bacterial pathogens, including those that are considered difficult-to-treat and multidrug-resistant.

The Telavancin Observational Use Registry (TOUR) was conducted to record population characteristics, prescription information and real-world clinical outcomes of patients with Gram-positive infections treated with Vibativ. This publication assessed 151 patients in TOUR with endocarditis and/or bacteremia with a known or unknown primary source.