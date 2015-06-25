Cybercrime expert warns pharma companies they are not immune

The former head of cybercrime at the US department of Homeland Security has warned of the increased threat to pharma and biotech companies in this area.
Mark Weatherford spoke on a panel at the 2015 BIO International Convention, on a wider panel on cybercrime, and spoke specifically on the issues that biotech and pharma companies now face. The private industry is increasingly facing cyber-attacks, the likes of which formerly only the military could have defended, he says, and it is expected to face this threat alone. This comes partially from what he calls “vendor indifference,” that is especially displayed by outsourcing partners. “They consider it trivial: ‘My clients aren’t asking for it, so why should I do it?” he said.
Japan's Shionogi (TYO: 4507) was one such victim of cyber-attacks: in 2011 a former employee accessed the company’s computer infrastructure and deleted servers crucial to the running of the business, and leading to losses of over $300, 000.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze