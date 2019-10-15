Daiichi Sankyo buys three drugs to boost presence in Asia

Japan's Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) has bought an antiemetic and two anti-hypertensive products from fellow Tokyo-based firm Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503).

All three products - Nasea (ramosetron), Perdipine (nicardipine) and Oldeca (barnidipine) - are sold in Korea. Nasea is also sold in Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia, and Perdipine is sold in China and in Taiwan.

The total net sales of the three products last year was approximately 5 billion yen ($46 million), and Astellas has accepted 9.6 billion yen as an up-front payment.