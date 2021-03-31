Sunday 24 November 2024

Daiichi Sankyo drops out of vaccine alliance with Sanofi in Japan

Pharmaceutical
31 March 2021
Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) today said that it will terminate its 2015 marketing alliance agreement for the Squarekids subcutaneous injection syringe, a tetravalent combination vaccine1 and its joint development agreement on pentavalent combination vaccine2 (VN-0105) with the local subsidiary of French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), effective March 31, 2021.

Daiichi Sankyo, whose shares closed down 2.3% to 3,225 yen following the news, decided to suspend the production of Squarekids and its supply to the market due to a problem in the manufacture of pertussis vaccines, which it failed to resolve. In addition, Daiichi Sankyo will also end joint development efforts for VN-0105.

Daiichi Sankyo will incur a 15 billion-yen (~$138 million) loss as it compensates Sanofi for the loss sustained from the termination of the two agreements. The cost will be recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, and the impact of this decision will appear in the company’s consolidated financial results for this fiscal year at a later date.

