Daiichi Sankyo gets Japanese approval for Methylene Blue

Japanese drug major Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) has received approval in Japan for the manufacture and marketing of the methemoglobinemia treatment, Methylene Blue Injection 50mg (methylthioninium chloride hydrate) for toxic methemoglobinemia.
Toxic methemoglobinemia is a toxic disorder in which the methemoglobin concentration in the blood is elevated due to various substances found in drugs, pesticides, etc., causing symptoms such as cyanosis, headache, dizziness, shortness of breath, and loss of consciousness.
Methylene Blue is one of the agents publicly offered for development by the Review Committee on Unapproved Drugs and Indications with High Medical Needs, set up by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), to accelerate the development process for drugs not yet approved in Japan but which have been available in Europe and the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze