Daiichi Sankyo promotes Marielle Cohard-Radice to new global head of development

Japanese drug major Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) today announced the appointment of Marielle Cohard-Radice, as executive vice president, global head of development, effective September 2, 2016.

In her new role, Dr Cohard-Radice will report to Glenn Gormley, senior executive officer and global head, R&D, at Daiichi Sankyo and chairman of the board and president, Daiichi Sankyo Inc, and will have responsibility for the development strategy and portfolio planning for the Cardiovascular-Metabolism and Internal Medicine therapeutic areas. Global Oncology R&D will continue to be led by Antoine Yver, who was appointed executive vice president earlier this year. Marielle's team will be responsible for supporting the oncology clinical development group.

"Dr Cohard-Radice brings more than 25 years of experience and success in the global development of medicines," said Dr Gormley, adding: "Marielle is a proven leader who simultaneously drives accountability and collaboration across global teams, always with a keen focus on the needs of patients."