Daiichi Sankyo to close UK R&D unit

Japanese drug major Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) says it has decided to close its development subsidiary, Daiichi Sankyo Development (DSD: based in Gerrards Cross, England).

This decision is part of the company’s effort to streamline and enhance the efficiency of its research and development operations that we previously announced on December 1, 2015. in the release entitled, “Daiichi Sankyo Announces Reorganization of its Research & Development Structure.”

DSD presently employs around 80 people engaged in the development of pharmaceuticals in Europe. Upon its closure, Daiichi Sankyo will transfer essential development capabilities to its American development subsidiary, Daiichi Sankyo Pharma Development (based in Edison, New Jersey), and to its European subsidiary, Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH (based in Munich, Germany).