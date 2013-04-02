Dainippon Sumitomo gains rights to Edison Pharma drug candidates in up to $545 million accord

Privately-held US firm Edison Pharmaceuticals has entered into a research, development and commercialization agreement with Japanese drug major Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma (TYO: 4506)) for the development of EPI-743 and EPI-589 in Japan.

Under the terms of the deal, worth up to a potential $545 million in total, Dainippon Sumitomo will gain development and commercialization rights in Japan in exchange for Edison receiving $35 million in upfront and $15 million in R&D support. In addition, Edison will be eligible to receive $10-$35 million in development milestones per indication and up to $460 million in commercial milestones as well as royalties on commercial sales.

Initial focus on pediatric OI mitochondrial and adult CNS diseases