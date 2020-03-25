Debiopharm and 3BP enter into global R&D deal for radioligand tech

Family-owned Swiss drugmaker Debiopharm has entered into a global license and research agreement with German biotech 3B Pharmaceuticals (3BP) to further a radioligand oncology program.

The program, now called Debio 0228, is focused on targeting the CAIX (Carbonic Anhydrase 9) enzyme to fight the progression of cancer.

The deal extends the radio-oncology portfolio of Debiopharm, which currently includes another clinical-stage radiotherapeutic as well as Debio 1143, a radiotherapy-enhancing antagonist.