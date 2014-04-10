Decline in global pharma industry sales force levels

Cegedim Strategic Data (CSD), a global provider of health care research data and services, reports that there has been a 1.2% decline in 2013 in worldwide pharmaceutical industry sales force levels.

Decreases were most notable in North America where total full time rep equivalents (FTEs) stood at 66,000 as of fourth-quarter 2013, representing a drop of 7.4% over the previous 12 month period. Similarly, FTE audits for the top 5 five European markets (France, Germany, Italy, UK and Spain) showed a decline of 7% to 72,000 reps. These regional trends reveal a continuation of cuts, although at a slower rate since 2012.

CSD's measurement of 2013 sales force levels shows a continuation of regional trends seen in 2012. Worldwide, sales force levels were down slightly at 424,000 FTEs - a 1.2% drop compared to 2012.