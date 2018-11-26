Friday 7 March 2025

Do business in (not to) Japan

Pharmaceutical
26 November 2018
japan-mount-fuji-large-1-

By P Reed Maurer

Forty-five years ago, Japan eliminated strict limits on the percentage ownership permitted for foreign pharma companies in Japan. The path was cleared for 100% ownership of a Japan entity, writes long-time Japan pharma watcher and president of International Alliances Limited P Reed Maurer in his exclusive column for The Pharma Letter.

Since then a generation of foreign executives have come and gone. And yet there are those who still consider Japan a type of black hole. They build businesses in Europe and the USA but approach Japan as a mysterious market best attacked by licensing out their drugs to local companies.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

article
In Japan, good people are available
6 November 2018
Pharmaceutical
Looming questions for Japan pharma
11 October 2018
Pharmaceutical
Look East: Why tech-based pharmacovigilance firms are looking to Japan for new opportunities
12 July 2018
Pharmaceutical
Ignorance is not bliss In Japan
19 December 2018


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Tenaya to take in over $50 million in public offering
Biotechnology
Tenaya to take in over $50 million in public offering
6 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - February 2025
6 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
China’s Enhua takes 10% stake in NeuroThree
6 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Phase III success for Tris Pharma’s dual NMR agonist
6 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Medicus making its move with basal cell carcinoma candidate
6 March 2025
Generics
Biocon and Civica link up on Insulin Aspart access in USA
6 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
ARS Pharma wins new FDA approval for neffy
6 March 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis




More Features in Pharmaceutical

The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - February 2025
6 March 2025
China’s Enhua takes 10% stake in NeuroThree
6 March 2025
Phase III success for Tris Pharma’s dual NMR agonist
6 March 2025
Medicus making its move with basal cell carcinoma candidate
6 March 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze