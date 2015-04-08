Dr Reddy’s files three NDAs with US FDA

Indian drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) and its subsidiary, Promius Pharma, have filed three 505(b)(2) New Drug Applications with the US Food and Drug Administration.
The three NDAs - DFD-01, DFD-09, and DFN-11, are in support of Dr Reddy’s Proprietary Products group, focused on developing and commercializing therapies in dermatology and neurology.
DFD-01 and DFD-09 are the first dermatology applications submitted to the FDA that have been fully developed leveraging in-house capabilities.
