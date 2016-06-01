EC calls on Portugal and Slovakia to remove unjustified restrictions on the export of medicines

The European Commission has announced the adoption of two reasoned opinions calling the end of the export restriction systems implemented in Portugal and Slovakia.

The EC is urging Portugal and Slovakia to remove unjustified and disproportionate notification requirements related to the export of medicinal products for human use to other European Union member states.

The Commission believes that the rules in these member states create obstacles to the free movement of goods within the European Union single market (Articles 34–36 of TFEU). Parallel trade in medicines refers to instances where medicinal products are purchased in one member state and then sold in other member states.