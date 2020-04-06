EC nod for Daiichi Sankyo's cholesterol lowerers Nilemdo and Nustendi

Shares of Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) were up more than 4% at 7,050 yen by close of Tokyo trading today, after its European subsidiary revealed that the European Commission has approved both Nilemdo (bempedoic acid) and Nustendi (bempedoic acid/ezetimibe) for use in adults with primary hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia in Europe.

This decision follows on from the data presentations of both treatments at the recent American College of Cardiology’s 69th Annual Scientific Sessions Together with World Congress of Cardiology. Both drugs were approved in the USA in February.

EC key points: