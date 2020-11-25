EC sets out a pharmaceutical strategy for Europe

A much awaited Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe was adopted today by the European Commission. This aims to ensure patients have access to innovative and affordable medicines, as well as to support the competitiveness, innovative capacity and sustainability of the EU's pharmaceutical industry.

The Strategy will allow Europe to cover its pharmaceutical needs, including in times of crisis, through robust supply chains. A key component of building a stronger European Health Union, as called for by President Ursula von der Leyen in her State of the Union Speech, the Strategy will help to establish a future-proof and crisis-resilient EU pharmaceutical system.

Europe's Pharmaceutical Strategy has four main objectives: