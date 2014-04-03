EFPIA calls for collaboration in the implementation of Clinical Trials Regulation

The global market for clinical trials is becoming increasingly competitive and Europe runs the risk of losing its status as an attractive environment for clinical trials research in the face of strengthening competition, says the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA).
As a result, the EFPIA welcomes the decision reached by the European Parliament in yesterday's plenary vote towards the adoption of the new Clinical Trials Regulation (See earlier story today). The EFPIA believes the new legislative framework will help foster a more harmonized approach to clinical trials in the European Union, with a single submission and overall streamlined assessment process. The EFPIA also welcomes the legislation’s approach to transparency, which respects the need to protect personal patient data and commercially confidential information.
But some reservations
