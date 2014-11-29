Eisai opens new parenteral facility in China

Japanese pharma major Eisai (TYO: 4523) said on Friday that construction of a new production facility has been completed in Suzhou, Jiangsu, China.

Historically, Eisai has operated its Suzhou Plant for the manufacturing and packaging of solid preparation products for the local market. The new facility is aimed at building up the company's local manufacturing capability in order to handle increasing demand in China for its peripheral neuropathy treatment Methycobal injection in expectation of sustained future growth in the market. The move is also expected to promote cost reduction through improving production efficiency in the medium-term.

The new facility was built on an around 134,000m2 lot in the Suzhou Industrial Park which was newly purchased by Eisai for the construction. Serving as the company's new base for parenteral manufacturing, the new facility is initially equipped with a production line for Methycobal injection that has the capacity to manufacture an approximate maximum of 60 million ampoules per year.