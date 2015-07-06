Eli Lilly’s Torurishiti approved in Japan

The Japanese subsidiary of US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has received manufacturing and marketing approval in Japan for Torurishiti subcutaneous injection 0.75mg Ateosu (de~yuraguruchido (gene recombination) from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, marketing as adaptation of the type 2 diabetes.

Torurishiti is glucagon-like peptide -1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist administered once a week, to act in the same manner as GLP-1 receptor and the GLP-1 of the gastrointestinal hormones, such as by dietary intake blood glucose level-dependent manner when the blood sugar level in the body is increased, and promote insulin secretion.Torurishiti is provided by the auto injector type injector of single use once.

Clinical backing