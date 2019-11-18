EMA gets keys to new HQ

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is now in possession of the keys to its new permanent headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Since moving out of its London home in March 2019, the agency has been temporarily residing from another site in the Dutch city while the finishing touches were put to the tailor-made building.
Technical installation will now be installed, followed by IT configuration and testing, prior to staff moving in from January 13, 2020, with various health committee face-to-face meetings not taking place until full occupancy.
