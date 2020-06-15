EMA keeping plates spinning as challenges keep coming

Faced with COVID-19, Brexit and the transition to a new executive director, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has been presented with the perfect storm of challenges that have landed on its plate thick and fast.

Judging by its management board meeting last week, the agency is dealing with this nightmarish series of difficulties as efficiently as could be expected.

The EMA and Europe’s medicines regulatory network are currently operating under a network COVID-19 business continuity plan to ensure that core public and animal health regulatory activities, such as the authorization, maintenance and supervision of medicines, continue to be carried out during the pandemic and do not incur any possible delays.