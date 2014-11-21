EMA makes recommendation for reducing heart attack risk of Servier's Corlentor/Procoralan

The European Medicines Agency has reviewed angina medication Corlentor/Procoralan (ivabradine), manufactured by French privately-held drugmaker Servier, in a bid to reduce heart problems including heart attack and bradycardia, in patients taking the drug.
Corlentor/Procoralan is used to treat symptoms of angina and to treat heart failure, and the EMA has recommended that it should only be started if angina patients’ resting heart rate is 70 beats per minute or higher.
The drug has not been shown to provide benefits such as reducing heart attack risk or death due to cardiovascular problems, so should only be used to alleviate the symptoms of angina. The EMA recommends that doctors should consider stopping treatment if symptoms do not improve after three months, or if improvement is limited.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze