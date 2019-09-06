EMA/PRAC starts review of data on skin cancer with Picato

European Medicines Agency’s safety committee Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) has started a review of data on skin cancer in patients using Picato (ingenol mebutate), a gel for treating actinic keratosis, a skin condition caused by too much sunlight exposure, it was announced following its meeting over September 2-5.
Picato is a drug from independent Danish drugmaker LEO Pharma that received approval from the the US Food and Drug Administration in January 2012 and in Europe in November of that year
The review was triggered by data from several studies showing a higher number of skin cancer cases including cases of squamous cell carcinoma in patients using Picato.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze