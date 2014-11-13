EMA responds to Ombudsman questioning of AbbVie trial redactions

The European Medicines Agency says it has taken note of the European Ombudsman’s recent remarks on the Agency’s redaction of certain documents submitted by a pharmaceutical company, ie, the USA’s AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV).

The Ombudsman is referring to an individual request for documents received and addressed by the Agency to the satisfaction of the requester in early 2014. A detailed reply to the European Ombudsman’s queries will follow in due course, the EMA stated.

Precedent may have been established