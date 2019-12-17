EMA summarizes progress on drug safety monitoring

A report from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on pharmacovigilance activities finds that the EU system is “strong and adaptable,” creating “a positive impact on public health.

The report looks at the long-term consequences of 2012 pharmacovigilance legislation which sought to simplify processes and improve transparency.

As a result of the measures, over 500 new or updated risk management plans were assessed by the EMA’s safety committee, PRAC, each year. Nearly 7,000 risk management plans were assessed by EU member states.