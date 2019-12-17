EMA summarizes progress on drug safety monitoring

A report from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on pharmacovigilance activities finds that the EU system is “strong and adaptable,” creating “a positive impact on public health.
The report looks at the long-term consequences of 2012 pharmacovigilance legislation which sought to simplify processes and improve transparency.
As a result of the measures, over 500 new or updated risk management plans were assessed by the EMA’s safety committee, PRAC, each year. Nearly 7,000 risk management plans were assessed by EU member states.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze