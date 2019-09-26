EMA tells drugmakers to review medicines for possible presence of nitrosamines

With nitrosamines impurities now identified in ranitidine and ‘sartan’ medicines, the European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee (CHMP) is requesting as a matter of precaution that marketing authorization holders for human medicines containing chemically synthesised active substances review their medicines for the possible presence of nitrosamines and test all products at risk.
If nitrosamines are detected in any of their medicines, marketing authorization holders must inform authorities promptly so that appropriate regulatory actions can be taken.
A notice to this effect is being sent out to marketing authorisation holders with information on the actions they should take. A questions-and-answers document is also available on EMA’s website.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze