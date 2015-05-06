EMA tightens rules on “revolving door” for committee members and experts

The European Medicines Agency has updated its rules on declarations of interests for scientific committee members and experts, meaning that anyone taking up job in pharma industry will trigger immediate halt of involvement in medicines evaluation.
The updates further strengthen the EMA’s policy by restricting involvement of experts in the scientific assessment of medicines if they plan to take up a job in the pharmaceutical industry. The updates also include a revised guide on how to complete the Agency’s declaration of interest form.
The EMA’s declaration of interest policy aims for a balanced approach by effectively restricting the involvement of experts with possible conflicts of interests in the Agency’s work while maintaining the EMA’s ability to access the best available expertise.
