Thursday 1 May 2025

Esperion gains FDA approval for its first drug, Nexletol

Pharmaceutical
24 February 2020
esperion-big

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ESPR) closed down 8.6% at $61.76 on Friday, despite the company announcing that the US Food and Drug Administration had approved Nexletol (bempedoic acid) tablet, an oral, once-daily, non-statin LDL-Cholesterol (LDL-C) lowering medicine, its first drug to gain regulatory clearance.

Nexletol is indicated as an adjunct to diet and maximally tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) or established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) who require additional lowering of LDL-C. The effect of Nexletol on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality has not been determined.

Nexletol is the first oral, once-daily, non-statin LDL-C lowering medicine approved since 2002 for indicated patients, said Esperion. It is a first-in-class ATP citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor that lowers LDL-C by inhibition of cholesterol synthesis in the liver.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Market unmoved again despite more positive data from Esperion
24 May 2018
Pharmaceutical
Esperion dives, despite positive Ph III results for bempedoic acid
8 March 2018
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka inks up to $510 in-licensing deal for hypercholesterolemia drugs
21 April 2020
Pharmaceutical
Bempedoic acid meets goal in Phase III hypercholesterolemia trial
20 May 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Dimerix sells rights to Amicus for DMX-200 in USA
Biotechnology
Dimerix sells rights to Amicus for DMX-200 in USA
1 May 2025
Biotechnology
Aviva backs $1.25 billion life sciences hub in London
1 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
MS drug shows promise in progressive cases, despite missed trial goal
1 May 2025
Biotechnology
GSK’s Nucala shows promise in COPD ahead of US decision
1 May 2025
Biotechnology
In the UK, Eisai and Biogen seek to extend Alzheimer’s treatment flexibility
1 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca continues legal battles over Forxiga in Russia
1 May 2025
Biotechnology
Chinese biotech inks ADC platform deal with ConjugateBio
30 April 2025

Company Spotlight

Abeona Therapeutics is an Ohio-based biotech firm developing novel gene and cell therapies for the treatment of individuals with rare diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

MS drug shows promise in progressive cases, despite missed trial goal
1 May 2025
AstraZeneca continues legal battles over Forxiga in Russia
1 May 2025
Transneural bolsters leadership team with key R&D hire
30 April 2025
Regulus rockets on news of takeover by Novartis
30 April 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze