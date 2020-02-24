Esperion gains FDA approval for its first drug, Nexletol

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ESPR) closed down 8.6% at $61.76 on Friday, despite the company announcing that the US Food and Drug Administration had approved Nexletol (bempedoic acid) tablet, an oral, once-daily, non-statin LDL-Cholesterol (LDL-C) lowering medicine, its first drug to gain regulatory clearance.
Nexletol is indicated as an adjunct to diet and maximally tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) or established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) who require additional lowering of LDL-C. The effect of Nexletol on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality has not been determined.
Nexletol is the first oral, once-daily, non-statin LDL-C lowering medicine approved since 2002 for indicated patients, said Esperion. It is a first-in-class ATP citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor that lowers LDL-C by inhibition of cholesterol synthesis in the liver.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze