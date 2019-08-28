ESSA Pharma completes public offering, raising $36 million

Canada-headquartered ESSA Pharma (TSXV: EPI) said on Tuesday that, further to its previously announced equity offering, it has closed a public offering of the firm’s equity securities in Canada and a concurrent private placement of equity securities in the USA for aggregate gross proceeds of $36 million.
In an unexpected reaction, the company’s shares fell 5.0% to C$2.85.
The offering was led by Soleus Capital and included RA Capital Management as a new investor. Existing investors, including BVF Partners LP, Omega Funds, and Eventide Funds, among others, also participated in the offering.
