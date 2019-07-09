BRIEF—Delay to ESSA acquisition of Realm Therapeutics

Prostate cancer specialist ESSA Pharma has provided an update on its ongoing acquisition of Realm Therapeutics, stating that the court proceedings are yet to conclude, and that “an updated timetable of principal events,” will be provided as soon as possible.

Realm reached a deal with ESSA to be bought after the company was hit by mid-stage failures in allergic conjunctivitis and atopic dermatitis.

The firm subsequently stopped investing in its development programs and sought a buyer. The case at the UK High Court is set to finalize that process.