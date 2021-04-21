EU Commission and Austria secure COVID-19 vaccines for the Western Balkans

The European Commission and Austria have announced the conclusion of agreements for the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines for the Western Balkans.

The 651,000 doses are funded through the 70 million-euro ($84 million) package adopted by the Commission in December 2020 and will be shared with the facilitation of Austria. The first delivery to all the partners in the region is due in May, with regular tranches to continue until August.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von de Leyen, said: “It is crucial to speed up the vaccination campaigns everywhere. I am happy to announce that we have secured doses to help vaccinate health care workers and other vulnerable groups in the Western Balkans. The European Union stands by our partners in the region, who have been looking to us for support. I want to thank Austria for facilitating this transfer, showing its firm commitment and solidarity with the Western Balkans.”