EU "Month of the Brain" launches with 150 million euros research funding

At the start of its “Month of the Brain” initiative, the European Commission has earmarked some 150 million euros ($195 million) of funding for 20 new international brain research projects. It will bring the total European Union investment in brain research since 2007 to over 1.9 billion euros.

The European Month of the Brain will highlight European research and innovation in the area of neuroscience, cognition and related areas through over 50 events across Europe this May. The initiative aims to showcase the latest achievements in the field, but also to urge a more decisive effort to combat brain diseases. It also aims at highlighting how studying the brain can revolutionize computing. The initiative comes as the profile of brain research has been raised recently with ambitious new projects in the EU (FET Flagship Human Brain Project and the US (BRAIN project).

European Research, Innovation and Science Commissioner Maire Geoghegan-Quinn said: "Many Europeans are likely to be affected by brain-related disease or illness during their lifetime. Treating those affected is already costing us 1.5 million euros every minute and this burden on our health care systems is likely to rise as our population ages. Brain research could help alleviate the suffering of millions of patients and those that care for them. Unlocking the secrets of how the brain works could also open up a whole new universe of services and products for our economies."