European Commission OK for Lonquex

Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA|), the world’s leading generics drugmaker, says that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for its branded neutropenia drug Lonquex (lipegfilgrastim; XM22).

This approval, which comes after a positive recommendation from a European Medicines Agency advisory committee (The Pharma Letter May 31), provides the regulatory framework for the commercialization of Lonquex in all 28countries of the European Union plus Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

Lonquex is a competitor to Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) and Neupogen (filgrastim), the combined 2102 sales of which were $5.4 billion in 2012.