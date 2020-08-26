Sunday 24 November 2024

European pharma seeks solution for COVID-19 vaccine risks

Pharmaceutical
26 August 2020
vaccines_large-1-

The pressure for governments, regulatory agencies and drugmakers to come up with medicines to mitigate or end the coronavirus epidemic is intense, as has been seen on numerous occasions this month alone.

Russia has approved a vaccine despite a complete lack of Phase III data and the US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn has been criticised for his comments around the emergency approval of convalescent plasma as a treatment, to name but two.

Now the actions of a trade group representing pharma companies seeking to develop a vaccine for Europe have brought a new issue to the fore – how to deal with the fall-out if a hastily approved product has an adverse impact on patients.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Moderna in EC deal over COVID-19 vaccine
24 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
FDA issues EUA for convalescent plasma as COVID–19 treatment
24 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
CDC committee cold on mRNA vaccines for COVID-19?
27 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—EC orders 300 million doses of Sanofi vaccine
18 September 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze