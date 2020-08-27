CDC committee cold on mRNA vaccines for COVID-19?

A few highlights have been picked out from this week’s COVID-19 vaccine discussions of the USA’s Centers for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

SVB Leerink Research analysts looked over the discussions and, in particular, what was said in relation to the two leading mRNA vaccine candidates for COVID-19, from Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) and the collaboration of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX).

Widespread vaccine roll-out not expected till next year