Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Japan set to sign up for 40 million Moderna vaccine doses

Biotechnology
28 August 2020

In the latest update on countries negotiating with pharma over access to unapproved COVID-19 vaccines, Japan is said to be talking to Moderna over acquiring 40 million doses of its mRNA candidate.

Under the terms of this arrangement, the mRNA-1273 vaccine would be supplied by Moderna and distributed in Japan by Japanese drugmaker Takeda beginning in the first half of 2021, if the vaccine receives regulatory approval.

Kato Katsunobu, Minister of Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, announced the discussions in a meeting with members of the media on Friday.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
What a difference a year makes for Moderna
6 May 2021
Biotechnology
EMA confirms mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine is eligible for rolling review
14 October 2020
Biotechnology
Moderna soars on latest positive mRNA coronavirus vaccine data
18 May 2020
Biotechnology
Non-profit says Moderna hid federal funding from patent office
4 September 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze