Vaccine development playbook goes out the window

The first batches of Moderna Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine could be rolling off newly-built production lines by July 2020.

Moderna has agreed a 10-year manufacturing deal with Swiss contract manufacturing organization (CMO) Lonza (SIX: LONN).

The messenger RNA (mRNA) specialist is looking to build out its production capacity ahead of possible approval for its novel coronavirus vaccine, mRNA-1273.