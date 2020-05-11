Expert weighs up distribution options for COVID-19 vaccine

There are around 90 vaccines being developed against COVID-19 by research teams in companies and universities across the world, with most experts predicting that an effective vaccine could become available by mid-2021.
"The key question they face is how do we decide the rationing levels or service levels for each of the priority segments?"The further problem is that, even when a vaccine is available, the likelihood is there will be scarce supply, and not everyone will have immediate access to this. Global personal protective equipment shortages have highlighted how limited supply is for critical equipment in the fight against COVID-19, and the importance of health policy decision-makers preparing for and managing supply as effectively as possible.
This challenge is also something will likely arise if and when a vaccine is created too, according to Behzad Samii, professor of operations and supply chain management at Belgium’s Vlerick Business School, and expert in healthcare operations management.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze