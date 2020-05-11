Sunday 24 November 2024

Expert weighs up distribution options for COVID-19 vaccine

Pharmaceutical
11 May 2020
lab_biotech_research_vaccine_big

There are around 90 vaccines being developed against COVID-19 by research teams in companies and universities across the world, with most experts predicting that an effective vaccine could become available by mid-2021.

"The key question they face is how do we decide the rationing levels or service levels for each of the priority segments?"The further problem is that, even when a vaccine is available, the likelihood is there will be scarce supply, and not everyone will have immediate access to this. Global personal protective equipment shortages have highlighted how limited supply is for critical equipment in the fight against COVID-19, and the importance of health policy decision-makers preparing for and managing supply as effectively as possible.

This challenge is also something will likely arise if and when a vaccine is created too, according to Behzad Samii, professor of operations and supply chain management at Belgium’s Vlerick Business School, and expert in healthcare operations management.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Vaccine development playbook goes out the window
1 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
Companies make right noises on COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing
30 April 2020
Pharmaceutical
FDA approvals dropped 16% in 2019, says GlobalData
12 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
Canada gets head start with COVID-19 vaccine candidate
12 May 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze