FDA approvals dropped 16% in 2019, says GlobalData

Pharmaceutical
12 May 2020
During 2019 – before COVID-19 could offer an explanation for reduced routine regulatory activity – US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals were down by 16% compared to 2018.

The findings have been presented by analytics company GlobalData, which found that there were 119 new drugs approved in 2019, a drop on the 137 of a year earlier.

However, the 2019 figure was 3% above the 2014 to 2018 period average of 115 approvals.

