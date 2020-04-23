The FDA turns to AI to accelerate drug development and approval

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning industry is growing at an extraordinary rate, with healthcare professionals increasingly turning to AI to transform the patient experience and quality of care. In the pharmaceutical industry, there is interest in implementing AI-driven solutions to discover new drugs and increase the speed of bringing them to market. Further driving this interest is the US Food and Drug Administraion’s promotion of innovation in the use of AI-based technologies for drug development.

Acceleration of drug development using AI

Drug development and approval is a costly and lengthy process, with much time being dedicated to preliminary research and clinical trials. Indeed, a recent study found that the median research and development cost of bringing a new drug to market is a staggering $985 million.1 AI and machine learning are set to transform the drug discovery process, reducing both the financial cost and time-to-market.