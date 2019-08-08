UK invests to be 'world leader in saving lives through AI and genomics'

Pharma and other health companies are buying big into the artificial intelligence (AI) space, and the UK’s Health Secretary has now given this technology a major vote of confidence too.

Matt Hancock has announced a £250 million ($304 million) investment in AI, saying that the health tech revolution could “transform patient experience “ within the National Health Service (NHS).

The project will be led by the National AI Lab, which will bring together the industry’s best academics, specialists and tech companies to work on some of the biggest challenges in health and care, including earlier cancer detection, new dementia treatments and more personalized care.