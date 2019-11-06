BRIEF—Pilot for DNA testing of babies to be launched in UK next year

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced ambitious National Health Service (NHS) plans on Tuesday that could help to shepherd in the era of predictive and personalized healthcare.

The plans would see children having their DNA checked at birth and – according to The Times – the NHS is working with government-owned genetics service Genomics England to launch the pilot program next year.

It could be available to all within three years, helping to identify inherited diseases and showing those at risk for other illnesses that might develop over their lifetime.