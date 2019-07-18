UK portrays itself as advanced therapy epicenter, but industry hungry for more

The global advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) sector is growing rapidly, with more than 900 developers active in this space, sponsoring 1,060 clinical trials, including 93 Phase III studies.

And while this revolution is happening globally, certain clusters are leading innovation and attracting significant investment, building on the promise of bringing cell and gene therapies and tissue-engineered products to patients in need.

The space is constantly moving forward and so winning fresh investment and political support is crucial, and the UK has sought to bill itself as an epicenter in the ATMPs field in a new report.