Ability to 'bridge the gap' key to making UK a biopharma powerhouse

The UK’s departure from the European Union looks likely to dent many sectors at least in the short to medium term, but the biopharmaceutical industry is one that might just continue to shine, however damaging the exit from the trade bloc proves to be.

The quality of innovation coming out of labs, with 25 of the world’s top-selling 100 drugs discovered – albeit not always commercialized – in the UK, is a major factor, along with a healthy flow of investment from the USA and elsewhere, strong research charities and academic heritage.

Having the National Health Service (NHS) too, which is generally willing to adopt innovation and therefore joins up the drugmaking ecosystem, is helpful, but it is something that is spoken about less that really makes the UK stand out.