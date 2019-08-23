Saturday 23 November 2024

Ability to 'bridge the gap' key to making UK a biopharma powerhouse

Biotechnology
Guy Martin
23 August 2019
ukparliament-big

The UK’s departure from the European Union looks likely to dent many sectors at least in the short to medium term, but the biopharmaceutical industry is one that might just continue to shine, however damaging the exit from the trade bloc proves to be.

The quality of innovation coming out of labs, with 25 of the world’s top-selling 100 drugs discovered – albeit not always commercialized – in the UK, is a major factor, along with a healthy flow of investment from the USA and elsewhere, strong research charities and academic heritage.

Having the National Health Service (NHS) too, which is generally willing to adopt innovation and therefore joins up the drugmaking ecosystem, is helpful, but it is something that is spoken about less that really makes the UK stand out.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
UK throws veil of secrecy over no-deal Brexit plan
14 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
UK invests to be 'world leader in saving lives through AI and genomics'
8 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
New UK center promised to help vaccines 'deliver on potential'
4 September 2019
Biotechnology
Expansion doubles capacity at UK cell and gene therapy manufacturing site
24 September 2019


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze