New UK center promised to help vaccines 'deliver on potential'

The UK’s Vaccines Manufacturing Innovation Centre (VMIC) is not due to open until 2022, but its first permanent chief executive has already been announced.

Matthew Duchars has worked in biotech for 30 years, around two-thirds of which has been in vaccine development, and he moved from the UK to the USA more than a decade ago because he said that “most of the fast-moving development was happening in the USA.”.

“I was always a little frustrated about the fact that that the opportunity to be able to develop products in the UK – biological products, particularly vaccines – always seemed to be a little behind what was going on in the USA,” he told The Pharma Letter.