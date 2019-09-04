New UK center promised to help vaccines 'deliver on potential'

The UK’s Vaccines Manufacturing Innovation Centre (VMIC) is not due to open until 2022, but its first permanent chief executive has already been announced.
Matthew Duchars has worked in biotech for 30 years, around two-thirds of which has been in vaccine development, and he moved from the UK to the USA more than a decade ago because he said that “most of the fast-moving development was happening in the USA.”.
“I was always a little frustrated about the fact that that the opportunity to be able to develop products in the UK – biological products, particularly vaccines – always seemed to be a little behind what was going on in the USA,” he told The Pharma Letter.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze