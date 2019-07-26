Saturday 23 November 2024

Vaccines market to be worth $57.5 billion by 2025, report says

Pharmaceutical
26 July 2019
vaccines_large-1-

The global vaccines market will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% from 2018 to reach $57.5 billion by 2025, according to a new report.

This growth will be driven by the high prevalence of diseases, increasing government initiatives towards immunization, rising adoption rates, technological advances in the vaccine industry and a strong pipeline, says the  Meticulous Research report.

North America commands the largest share of the vaccines market thanks to its well-established vaccination programs, increasing prevalence of diseases, growing adoption of advanced vaccines, and a large pool of key players.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
MSD to establish production of three vaccines in Russia
17 July 2019
Biotechnology
GSK ships 2019-20 seasonal influenza vaccines for US market
16 July 2019
Biotechnology
Seqirus first-to-market with US 2019/20 flu vaccines
15 July 2019
Pharmaceutical
New UK center promised to help vaccines 'deliver on potential'
4 September 2019


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze