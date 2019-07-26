Vaccines market to be worth $57.5 billion by 2025, report says

The global vaccines market will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% from 2018 to reach $57.5 billion by 2025, according to a new report.
This growth will be driven by the high prevalence of diseases, increasing government initiatives towards immunization, rising adoption rates, technological advances in the vaccine industry and a strong pipeline, says the Meticulous Research report.
North America commands the largest share of the vaccines market thanks to its well-established vaccination programs, increasing prevalence of diseases, growing adoption of advanced vaccines, and a large pool of key players.
This article is accessible to registered users
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
