Vaccines market to be worth $57.5 billion by 2025, report says

The global vaccines market will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% from 2018 to reach $57.5 billion by 2025, according to a new report.

This growth will be driven by the high prevalence of diseases, increasing government initiatives towards immunization, rising adoption rates, technological advances in the vaccine industry and a strong pipeline, says the Meticulous Research report.

North America commands the largest share of the vaccines market thanks to its well-established vaccination programs, increasing prevalence of diseases, growing adoption of advanced vaccines, and a large pool of key players.